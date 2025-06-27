Maria Wasti has reason for long acting hiatus

Entertainment Entertainment Maria Wasti has reason for long acting hiatus

She believes in quality not quantity

Follow on Published On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 05:12:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - Maria Wasti, a celebrated and versatile Pakistani television actress, has been a prominent figure in the industry since the early 1990s.

Known for her powerful performances and a wide range of roles, she has starred in numerous hit dramas, including Kallo, Neend, Boota From Toba Tek Singh, Ashiyana, Buri Aurat, Malkin, Malka Aliya, Rehai, and many more.

Her roles in Ashiyana and Boota From Toba Tek Singh earned her widespread acclaim and firmly established her as one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

Fans have particularly appreciated her on-screen chemistry with co-stars like Faysal Quraishi, Saleem Sheikh, and Kashif Mehmood.

In recent years, however, Maria Wasti has noticeably stepped back from regular television appearances, prompting curiosity among fans about her prolonged absence.

She recently appeared on Dunya TV programme Mazaq Raat, hosted by Imran Ashraf, where she candidly addressed the reason behind her reduced presence on TV.

“It’s good to take a break,” Maria explained. “I’ve heard people say that breaks are important—and I believe that.

I’ve been looking for better scripts and stories that truly speak to me. There's plenty of work out there, but unfortunately, quality is often compromised.

As actors, we’re constantly seeking well-written, layered characters that allow us to truly perform.”

She went on to highlight a deeper issue within the industry: the lack of character complexity in current scripts. “A person has many shades—you're a son, a father, a husband. Each role brings out different layers of a man's personality.

But no one seems interested in writing about such nuanced characters anymore. Everything follows the same repetitive pattern.”

Maria’s honest reflections resonated with viewers who have long admired her dedication to meaningful storytelling. While she may be taking time away from mainstream projects, her commitment to quality over quantity continues to define her career.