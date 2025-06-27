Lakshmi Manchu defends Pakistani artists amid India ban

(Web Desk) - Renowned Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu has spoken out against the increasing restrictions on Pakistani artists, questioning the fairness of bans and censorship.

Her remarks come amid backlash surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

The film is not being released in India following objections from local film bodies.

Lakshmi expressed her frustration with the growing trend of politicising art.

The actress questioned the logic behind targeting creative professionals.

She called the outrage over cross-border collaborations deeply misplaced, questioning: “Are Pakistani artists really a threat?”

She stressed that art should remain above political tension and that punishing artists serves no productive purpose.

Lakshmi also took aim at reports of Instagram account suspensions affecting Pakistani celebrities, calling it a clear violation of free expression.

She asked: “If we treat them like this, where is the India we are proud of?”

The actress argued that a blanket ban on all Pakistani talent is not only unjust but erodes the cultural bridge that the arts can offer between nations.

Lakshmi added: “Artists rise above nationalities.

“To say ‘you can’t do this’ to an artist simply because of their background undermines everything art stands for.”