'Sardaar Ji 3' to release overseas including Pakistan after being banned in India

Film’s trailer on YouTube is blocked in the country

Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 01:30:44 PKT

(Web Desk) – In a surprising turn of events, Sardaar Ji 3 will not see a theatrical release in India. Instead, the film is set to premiere overseas, including in Pakistan, on June 27, 2025.

Starring Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, the film has sparked controversy online, drawing heavy criticism and boycott calls from Indian audiences due to the inclusion of Pakistani actors.

Despite being an Indian production, Sardaar Ji 3 has been banned in India, with Indian users reporting that the film’s trailer on YouTube is blocked in the country.

Viewers attempting to watch the trailer receive the message: “This video is not available in your country.”

Adding to the backlash, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny the film a release certificate, citing concerns that it “goes against national interest.”

The controversy also extends to social media — Hania Aamir’s Instagram account is now inaccessible within India, further intensifying the debate.

In addition to Hania, the film features several other Pakistani actors, including Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela.

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 blends horror and comedy. The story follows ghost hunters played by Diljit and Hania, who team up to expel a spirit from a haunted house in the UK. Neeru Bajwa also plays a central role, with the plot revolving around a supernatural love triangle.

