Sajal Aly, Ameer Gilani team up for 'Zanjeerain'

Entertainment Entertainment Sajal Aly, Ameer Gilani team up for 'Zanjeerain'

The casting has sparked mixed reactions from fans

Follow on Published On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 04:04:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sajal Aly and Ameer Gilani are set to star together in a new drama titled Zanjeerain, penned by acclaimed writer Farhat Ishtiaq.

Currently being filmed in Islamabad, the project has already begun generating buzz online—especially after a behind-the-scenes video surfaced featuring Sajal in a stunning red bridal outfit.

While excitement around the drama is high, the casting has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Many viewers are thrilled to see Sajal back on screen, particularly as this marks another project in her recent streak of appearances. Her consistent presence has drawn comparisons to Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar.

One fan remarked, “Sajal has become the Akshay Kumar of our industry, working day and night!”

However, not everyone is convinced about the pairing. Some fans questioned whether Ameer Gilani has the screen presence to match Sajal’s star power. One social media user commented, “From which angle does Ameer look like a hero?”

Another added, “Ameer has given back-to-back flops, yet he’s being cast with Sajal in a Farhat Ishtiaq script.”

Still, others defended the casting, acknowledging Ameer’s acting potential while also criticising the broader industry dynamics.

One comment read: “It seems that the precondition for getting a good script is either being a nepo kid or a favourite; otherwise, you must have a record of flops.”

Amid the casting debate, some fans took the opportunity to express hopes that Sajal would explore more diverse looks and roles in upcoming projects.