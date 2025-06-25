Social media influencer Sana Yousuf's killer confesses in court

In a statement recorded under Section 164 of PPC, Hayat said his actions based on revenge

(Web Desk) - Umar Hayat, age 22 years, has confessed to the murder of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousuf during a court appearance before Judicial Magistrate Saad Nazir.

In a statement recorded under Section 164 of the Pakistan Penal Code, Hayat admitted that his actions were driven by anger and a desire for revenge after Yousuf repeatedly refused to meet him.

According to media reports, Hayat revealed that he had visited Yousuf’s home to meet her but was turned away after waiting all day.

He claimed to have brought a gift for her birthday, which was also rejected. On June 2, Yousuf reportedly invited him to meet again, but when the meeting did not materialize, Hayat’s frustration escalated. In a fit of rage, he forcibly entered her home and shot her twice in the chest, leading to her death on the spot.

The tragic incident, which occurred on the evening of June 2, sent shockwaves across social media, where Yousuf had a large following. Fans expressed profound grief and outrage over her untimely death.