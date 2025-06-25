Salman Khan opens up about his health struggles

Salman also addressed questions about his personal life

Updated On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 03:05:42 PKT

(Web Desk) – Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brought his trademark charisma to the premiere of the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, but the episode took an unexpectedly emotional turn when he opened up about his ongoing health challenges.

While fans tuned in expecting laughs and light-hearted banter, the conversation shifted as Salman candidly revealed that he has been silently battling multiple serious medical conditions.

Among them, he mentioned a brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia, and an arteriovenous (AV) malformation. He also shared that he sustained fractured ribs during action scenes, yet chose to continue working despite the pain.

In a mix of humor and honesty, Salman also addressed questions about his personal life—specifically, marriage.

Known for his quick wit, he joked about valuing his peace and personal space, but also acknowledged deeper fears tied to relationships at this stage in life.

“If her mood changes and she takes half of what I’ve built… I won’t have the energy to rebuild it again,” he quipped, alluding to the emotional and financial toll of a failed relationship.

This rare moment of vulnerability gave fans a glimpse into the man behind the larger-than-life image of Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’—a figure who, despite fame and success, continues to face private battles with strength and resilience.

Through it all, Salman lives by one unwavering belief:

“The show must go on.”