Sana Khan's mother passes away

Sana Khan stepped away from the entertainment industry in October 2020

Wed, 25 Jun 2025 00:36:56 PKT

(Web Desk) – Former actress Sana Khan is mourning the loss of her beloved mother, Saeeda, who passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Instagram, Sana wrote: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioon. My beloved mother Mrs. Saeeda has returned to her Creator after struggling with a serious health condition.

Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Oshiwara Qabrastan after Isha prayers at 9:45 PM. Your prayers for my mother are deeply appreciated.”

Just a month ago, Sana had performed Hajj with her father, sharing glimpses of the spiritual journey on her Instagram and YouTube channel.

Sana Khan stepped away from the entertainment industry in October 2020, announcing that she would dedicate her life to serving humanity and following the path of her faith.

She married Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed on November 21, 2020, in Surat, and took on the name Saiyad Sana Khan. The couple are parents to two sons — Saiyad Tariq Jamil and the recently born Saiyad Hasan Jamil.