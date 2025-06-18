Asma Abbas suffers post-treatment skin allergy

(Web Desk) – Actor Asma Abbas has revealed the painful aftermath of a cosmetic skin procedure that went wrong, prompting an outpouring of concern and support from fans.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, the veteran actress opened up about a distressing health episode, explaining the reason behind her absence from the public eye. Asma shared that she underwent a cauterisation procedure to reduce freckles—marks she’s had since childhood and believes were worsened by the side effects of chemotherapy during her battle with cancer.

Having relied on makeup for years to conceal the spots, Asma opted for a more permanent solution on the advice of her dermatologist. Unfortunately, the treatment led to unexpected complications. Later that evening, while spending time with her daughter and daughter-in-law, she applied a face mask—unaware that her skin was still highly sensitive from the procedure.

The result was a severe allergic reaction, with painful red rashes breaking out across her face. Doctors are now treating her with anti-allergy medication and have advised her to avoid all skin products while her skin heals naturally.

Despite the discomfort, Asma courageously appeared on camera to share her experience. Her honesty was met with an outpouring of support from fans, fellow celebrities, and admirers who praised her transparency and bravery.

One supporter commented, “Hoping your skin gets better soon, Asma apa.” Others applauded her for shedding light on the risks associated with even minor cosmetic treatments and emphasizing the importance of caution and professional guidance.

Asma Abbas, known for her strength and authenticity, continues to inspire by speaking openly about her journey—and reminding everyone of the hidden challenges behind the pursuit of beauty.