Will choose money or love: Komal Meer's bold choice startles fans

Published On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 16:57:57 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Famous actor Komal Meer has spoken about love in her own unique way in an interview recently.

She was asked to choose between money or love. The actor choose money said he would rather prefer a disloyal but rich person over a loyal but poor person.

She added nobody is loyal in these days so she would choose disloyal but rich guy any day.

Her take on love has spared a mixed opinion. Some said she has spoken her heart out while others said she is just a gold-digger.

This is not the first time the actor has fallen in controversy. Earlier, it was believed that she had underwent cosmetic surgery but she rejected and called the news just a rumour.



