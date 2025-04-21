Komal Meer reacts to body-shaming, cosmetic surgery claims

Says she intentionally gained weight for a role in a drama

(Web Desk) - Komal Meer has responded to trolls and the ongoing rumours surrounding her appearance.

This includes allegations of cosmetic surgery and weight gain.

The actress, who quickly gained popularity for both her striking looks and powerful performances, recently addressed the speculation during a podcast.

Komal discussed the increasing pressure on celebrities and non-celebrities alike to undergo cosmetic procedures.

She said: “Nowadays, everyone seems to be getting cosmetic work done.

“In fact, I’ve seen regular women spending more than celebrities on such treatments.”

However, she made it clear that she had not gone under the knife.

She explained: “I swear, I haven’t had any procedures done.

“People keep complimenting my cheeks but not noticing that I have a double chin.”

The conversation then shifted to the topic of body-shaming, which has become a frequent issue for the actress.

Komal expressed frustration over the public’s obsession with her weight.

She mentioned that she had only gained six kilograms for a role in an upcoming drama.

She stated: “I don’t get why people feel the need to shame me over my body.

“Even when I was thin, they had something bad to say.”

Komal went on to clarify that her weight gain was intentional for a drama role, but unfortunately, the project had been put on hold.

Komal disclosed: “I took the character seriously and relaxed my strict diet.”

She also hit out at those who have been trolling her: To those trolling me, please don’t resent my weight gain. Let me live my life.

“I’ll be hitting the gym soon and getting back in shape.

“And for everyone asking about my diet routine, don’t worry, I’ll be sharing it soon.”