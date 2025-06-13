Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar signals end to Humayun Saeed collabs

(Web Desk) - Acclaimed writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar recently indicated that he may not continue working with Humayun Saeed in the future, hinting at a possible rift.

During an appearance on Naeem Hanif’s Eid special program, Qamar stated that he has already collaborated extensively with Saeed onprojects like Mere Paas Tum Ho, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and London Nahi Jaunga, and suggested that their frequent collaborations might not be the norm going forward.

He expressed feeling 'nervous' about working with Saeed again, marking a shift from his earlier praise where he lauded Saeed’s talent and justified casting him repeatedly due to his suitability for lead roles.

It is not the first time that Qamar has made these kind of remarks about actors. Earlier, he had expressed his feeling of anger for Mahira Khan and vowed he would never talk to her.

In the show, he was once again asked about his previous statement regarding Mahira Khan’s casting in Sadqay Tumhare.

In response to the question, the writer said, “I can’t forgive her for what she said about me. I will never talk to her, I don’t think that it will ever happen.

Yes, she is working in my film because I thought she was the right fit for the role.”

Talking about media people, he said, “one should always portray his/her inner self, don’t pretend to be fake”