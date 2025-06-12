Asim Azhar confirms breakup with Meerub Ali

(Web Desk) – Renowned Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has officially announced that his engagement with actress Meerub Ali has come to an end.

The popular showbiz couple has mutually decided to part ways, a decision Asim Azhar shared via a statement on social media.

He mentioned that while they shared beautiful moments and hopes for a future together, life took a different turn.

Asim stated that the decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect, involving both families. He requested fans and the public to respect their privacy and avoid speculation on the matter.

He expressed gratitude to all fans who supported them as a couple and showed constant love.

Following the announcement, social media was abuzz, with many fans expressing disappointment and sympathy, while others questioned the reason behind the breakup.

It’s worth noting that prior to this, Asim Azhar was linked with actress Hania Aamir, and news of their breakup also drew significant public attention.