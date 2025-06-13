Bilal Abbas, Durefishan Saleem at centre of wedding rumours

Buzz on Instagram suggests that the duo might tie the knot on June 13

Published On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 04:47:40 PKT

(Web Desk) – Stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem are once again at the centre of swirling wedding rumours — and this time, the speculation is stronger than ever.

Buzz on Instagram suggests that the duo might tie the knot on June 13, though no official confirmation has come from either actor.

This isn’t the first time the Ishq Murshid co-stars have sparked marriage rumours. Last year, social media was rife with speculation that the two had already married in a private ceremony. However, those reports eventually faded without any confirmation.

Now, the rumour mill is spinning again. Fans have long speculated about a possible off-screen romance between Bilal and Durefishan, whose chemistry in the global hit Ishq Murshid won hearts across the world.

Their joint appearance at the show’s finale premiere only added fuel to the fire, with many fans dubbing them one of the “most adorable onscreen couples” in recent memory.

Despite growing excitement, neither Bilal nor Durefishan have publicly addressed the latest rumours. For now, fans will have to wait and watch — and hope that this beloved reel-life romance has truly blossomed into a real-life love story.

On the work front: Bilal Abbas Khan is gearing up for his next drama alongside Hania Aamir. Durefishan Saleem will soon be seen in Saanwal Yaar Piya, co-starring Ahmed Ali Akbar and Feroze Khan.