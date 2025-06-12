Diljit to investigate tricky murder case in 'Detective Sherdil'

The trailer then introduces Diljit Dosanjh as Detective Sherdil

Thu, 12 Jun 2025

(Web Desk) - Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to play the role of a genius investigator in the film Detective Sherdil.

The makers of the movie released its trailer earlier this week.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Sumeet Vyas, Banita Sandhu, Kashmira Irani, and others.

As per the trailer, global icon Dosanjh has been tasked to solve a murder case involving a billionaire business tycoon and his family.

The plot revolves around a flamboyant billionaire business tycoon (played by Boman Irani) who was found murdered in Budapest.

By his side is Natasha (Diana Penty), a poised and brilliant investigator with a mind equally sharp.

As the two dig deeper into the tangled web of family secrets, betrayals, and billion-dollar motives, the case becomes increasingly twisted and unpredictable, as shown in the trailer.

As the investigation continues, a gripping game of deceit unfolds where every suspect harbours a secret that changes the narrative of the story.

It is directed and edited by Ravi Chhabriya.

The OTT platform Zee5 shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "A murder with many suspects. And a sher (lion) with the chaabi (key) to everyone's dil (heart). Are you ready?"

"From day one, I knew we needed a detective who could balance charm, wit, and a bit of swagger--and Diljit brought all of that and more," Chhabriya said in a statement.

"Playing Detective Sherdil has been fun for me," Dosanjh said. "The character quirks and this attitude is something that I have tried differently. Hope audiences enjoy this character and the film."