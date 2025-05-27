Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

Their daughter Sara shared pictures of the celebration on social media

Tue, 27 May 2025

(Web Desk) - Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali have completed three decades of blissful marriage.

Marking their special occasion, the couple's daughter Sara took to Instagram on May 26 and shared several pictures showcasing the couple's adorable moments.

Sachin and Anjali, a doctor by profession, tied the knot on May 25, 1995. Their son, Arjun, is also a cricketer, having represented Mumbai in various age-group teams and Goa in the Ranji Trophy.

Sara, a nutritionist, took charge as director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in January this year. The six-year-old foundation focuses on improving access to healthcare, education, and sports for the underprivileged children.

Over the years, it has worked with various non-governmental organisations and institutions, impacting over 100,000 lives.

