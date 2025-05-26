Bangladeshi film 'Ali' shines at Cannes

Entertainment Entertainment Bangladeshi film 'Ali' shines at Cannes

Out of 4,781 submissions, the short film was among the 11 films selected

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 06:47:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a coastal town, women are not allowed to sing. A teenager joins a singing competition for a chance to move to the city, while hiding his true voice in a sinister way. This is the story of Ali.

In a major achievement for South Asian and Southeast Asian cinema, Ali, a short film directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Adnan Al Rajeev, received a special mention in the Short Film Palme d’Or category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

This historic recognition marks the first time a Bangladeshi short film has been honoured in competition at Cannes, and it was written and produced by three talented Filipinos.

The 15-minute Bangladeshi-Philippine co-production tells the story of a teenage boy in a conservative coastal town. In defiance, he enters a singing competition while concealing a personal secret that challenges societal norms.

The emotional depth and narrative strength of Ali are rooted in its screenplay, co-written by Filipinos Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero. Adding to the creative muscle behind the project, Filipina producer Kristine De Leon played a pivotal role in bringing the film to life alongside Bangladeshi producer Tanveer Hossain.

Director Adnan Al Rajeev, in an emotional statement on social media, described it as a dream come true: "My name will be there, our name will be there, my country’s name will be there. Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps."

Of nearly 4,800 submissions, Ali was among only 11 short films selected for the prestigious Short Film Competition at Cannes 2025. The official Cannes Film Festival platforms proudly shared news of its inclusion, an inspiring moment for the South Asian and Southeast Asian film communities.

In recognition of Ali's success, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs awarded the team an honorarium and acknowledged the film as a cultural landmark. Cultural advisor Mustafa Sarwar Farooqi noted that this proves Bangladeshi filmmakers, when supported and creatively partnered, can compete at the highest levels internationally.