Bollywood actor Mukul Dev dies at 54

He was known for his roles in films such as Son of Sardaar, R Rajkumar, Jai Ho and others

Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 03:58:38 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mukul Dev, known for his roles in films such as Son of Sardaar, R… Rajkumar, Jai Ho and others, has passed away at the age of 54.

He died on Friday night, and news of his demise reached friends by Saturday, prompting many to visit his residence. The cause of death remains unknown at the time of reporting, and an official statement from his family or close associates is awaited.

Actress and close friend Deepshikha Nagpal confirmed the news on social media, sharing a throwback photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, “RIP.”

Mukul Dev was last seen in the Hindi film Anth The End. He was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev.

Born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with ancestral roots near Jalandhar, Mukul’s father, Hari Dev, was an assistant commissioner of police who had a deep appreciation for Afghan culture and spoke Pashto and Persian. This exposure played a role in shaping Mukul’s early worldview.

His first brush with entertainment came in eighth grade, when he received his first paycheck for impersonating Michael Jackson during a Doordarshan-organised dance show. He later trained as a pilot at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi before turning to acting.

Mukul began his acting career with the television serial Mumkin in 1996, portraying Vijay Pandey. He also appeared in Doordarshan’s Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, a comedy-based Bollywood countdown show, and hosted the first season of Fear Factor India.

His film debut came with Dastak, where he played ACP Rohit Malhotra opposite former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who was also making her first appearance on the big screen.