Miss England quits Miss World 2025 race over 'dark sides' of contest

(Web Desk) - The Miss World pageant, often called a global celebration of beauty and purpose, has been rocked by a shocking scandal. Miss World 2025 is being held this year in India. But behind the glitz, something went terribly wrong.

In a jaw-dropping move, Miss England 2024, Milla Magee, has quit the competition halfway, becoming the first Miss England ever to walk away in the pageant’s 74-year history. And her reasons are turning the spotlight away from the crowns—and onto the cracks in the system.

“I Felt Like a Prostitute.” Milla, a 24-year-old lifeguard and plus-size campaigner from Cornwall, didn’t hold back in her explosive interview with The Sun. “I felt like a prostitute,” she said bluntly.

“We had to sit like performing monkeys. I didn’t come here to be farmed out for entertainment.”

She revealed that contestants were paraded in front of wealthy male sponsors, expected to dress in ball gowns from morning to night—even at breakfast—and told to wear makeup 24/7.

“We were paired up, two girls to each table of six men. We were expected to sit with them for the whole evening and entertain them,” she said. “It felt so wrong.”

Milla entered Miss World with the hope of promoting good causes like her CPR awareness campaign, backed by Prince William. But what she found was far from inspiring.

“The point was to do good, promote change, and make a difference. But it became obvious that just wasn’t going to happen.”

She added, “It’s stuck in the past. All the crowns and sashes in the world mean nothing compared to using your voice to make a real difference.”

Miss World claims to be about “beauty with a purpose”—but Milla says it’s just old-fashioned pageantry hiding behind modern slogans. “I felt pressure to conform. But after a while I thought, ‘this is ridiculous.’ I stopped wearing makeup, dressed normally, and still they didn’t care about what I stood for.”