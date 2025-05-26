Mahira Khan least bothered after her image removed from 'Raees' poster

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan has finally addressed her removal from the poster of the Bollywood film Raees (2017), in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

During a recent promotional interview, Mahira and co-star Humayun Saeed appeared on a talk show as part of their US tour for their upcoming film Love Guru. The conversation, which touched on their much-anticipated collaboration, also took a personal turn when Mahira reflected on a past controversy surrounding her Bollywood debut.

Commenting on the decision to remove her image from the film’s promotional posters, Mahira said: “I didn’t feel bad about it, even for a second. It was a silly thing to do. I actually laughed.”

Humayun Saeed, who was sitting beside her, echoed her sentiment, calling the act “petty.”

Despite the political tensions that often complicate cross-border artistic collaborations, Mahira remained optimistic about the resilience and achievements of Pakistani cinema.

She highlighted that local artists have continued to break barriers and create work worth celebrating.

Currently, Mahira and Humayun are generating buzz for Love Guru, a romantic comedy directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Vasay Chaudhry. The story follows a man (played by Humayun) who falls in love, only to face a life-altering responsibility given to him by the father of his love interest, portrayed by veteran actor Javed Sheikh.

The film has already made headlines, with its trailer being showcased at New York’s iconic Times Square — a historic moment for Pakistani cinema.