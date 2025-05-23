Cannes maitre d'hotel retires with memories of stars

CANNES (France) (AFP) – French maitre d'hotel Jean-Francois Pomares says he never has time to see a film at the Cannes Festival, but he has met many of its stars over the years including a young Sharon Stone.

"It was at table 24, I still remember," said the 61-year-old who oversees the dining room at the Carlton hotel in the French Riviera city.

At the time, "nobody knew her, but then she came back two or three years later. By then, she was a superstar... and she recognised me."

Since he started work at the age of 15, Pomares has seen them all during the festival at the start of each Cannes summer: from Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to Michael Jackson and, more recently, Robert De Niro.

Pomares, who will retire this year, said he usually finishes work at around three or four o'clock in the morning.

It was a good time to bump into film stars.

One winter, French screen legend Alain Delon, who died aged 88 last year, asked him to open the hotel's dining room where the festival's official dinners had been held in previous years.

"I think that night he needed to remember his past," Pomares said.

"For 15 minutes, he started telling me that at this table, so-and-so was sitting, and so on."

'Gives me a rush'

The smiling maitre d' said his job was all about "preparing for the unpredictable" and never saying "no".

"I love it, the adrenaline gives me a rush," Pomares said.

He once had to help organise a last-minute marriage proposal, dashing to find a bunch of flowers and decorate the right spot before night fell. He was invited to the wedding.

"We also get a lot of eccentrics who come because it's the festival, hoping to be spotted," Pomares said.

But he says the essence of his job is adapting to people.

Pomares once hosted a couple in their seventies who he said looked "outside their comfort zone".

The wife told him they used to work at a hospital in the southern city of Marseille – he as a cleaner and her in the canteen – and that the dinner was a present from their children.

"I did my upmost to make sure they left with the best memory" of the evening, he said. "A week later, their daughter rang up to say thank you."