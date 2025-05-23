Iffat Omar responds to Fahad Mustafa's remarks on family vloggers

Iffat voiced her support for content creators

(Web Desk) - Outspoken actor and television personality Iffat Omar, known for her candid views on political and social issues, recently appeared on a show where she addressed the growing tension between traditional actors and digital content creators.

The controversy began when actor Fahad Mustafa made a critical remark about family vloggers, stating he could “never sell his family for fame.” His comment sparked backlash from the YouTube community, with prominent creator Rajab Butt publicly responding.

Rajab called out Fahad’s dismissive attitude, emphasising that all platforms deserve mutual respect, regardless of medium.

In her interview, Iffat voiced her support for content creators, stressing that everyone has the right to seek success on their own terms.

She underscored the importance of adapting with the times rather than holding on to outdated notions of fame and professionalism.

Addressing Fahad Mustafa directly, Iffat acknowledged his achievements and stature in the entertainment industry. She urged him to avoid unnecessary comparisons and criticism, reminding him that as the highest-paid actor in Pakistan, he has nothing to prove.

“Stardom isn’t defined by money,” she said. “There’s strength in rising above the noise. Live and let live.”