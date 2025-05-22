'Heartbroken' Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza

Entertainment Entertainment 'Heartbroken' Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza

Our collective humanity calls for global and immediate action

Follow on Published On: Thu, 22 May 2025 05:04:34 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday said she was “heartbroken” by starving children, demolished schools and hospitals, blocked humanitarian aid and displaced families in Gaza, calling on world leaders to push Israel to end its ‘genocide’ in the besieged enclave.

“It makes me sick to my stomach to see Israel’s cruelty and brutality in Gaza. I am heartbroken seeing thousands of starving children, demolished schools and hospitals, blocked humanitarian aid and displaced families,” Malala wrote on X.

“Our collective humanity calls for global and immediate action. I call on every world leader to put maximum pressure on the Israeli government to end this genocide and protect civilians.”

Malala’s statement came as Britain announced it was suspending trade talks with Israel and summoning its ambassador over “egregious policies” in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parliament he, along with the leaders of France and Canada, was “horrified” by Israel’s military escalation, repeating calls for a ceasefire.