Fans expect collaboration for new venture as Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir spotted in Jeddah

The anticipation is definitely building

Updated On: Fri, 16 May 2025 08:46:16 PKT

(Web Desk) – Fans are on cloud nine to find Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir together in Saudi Arabia and expecting they are teaming up for a new project, which they love to watch.

While details remain tightly under wraps, fans are already thrilled at the possibility of seeing the two stars share the screen.

It's still unclear whether the project is a Pakistani drama, a film, or something entirely different—but the anticipation is definitely building.

Pakistani celebrities continue to gain immense popularity not only within the country but also internationally. Their growing influence and stellar performances in commercially hit dramas have earned them a massive fan base that eagerly awaits every update. And when two top stars are seen together, it naturally sets the internet abuzz.

Their appearance together has led to a wave of speculation among fans and entertainment portals alike.

This unexpected collaboration between two of Pakistan’s most adored stars has left fans gushing online, with many already calling it a dream pairing. If the photos are anything to go by, their chemistry is set to sizzle and fans cannot wait to see what’s in store.

