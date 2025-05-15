Salman Khan's dance video sparks online buzz

His T-shirt briefly rode up, revealing his belly

(Web Desk) – Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is once again dominating online conversations — but this time, it's not for a blockbuster film.

A recent concert video from Vancouver has gone viral, capturing the 59-year-old actor dancing to Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3.

During the high-energy performance, his T-shirt briefly rode up, revealing his belly— and the internet trolls wasted no time.

Within hours, the clip turned into meme fodder. Some users mocked Salman for “looking stiff” on stage, while others took aim at his age, with harsh comments suggesting retirement.

The criticism intensified in light of Sikandar's underwhelming box office performance, prompting many to wonder aloud: “Is Bhai’s era over?”

However, the reaction wasn’t entirely negative. Supporters and celebrities quickly jumped to Salman’s defence.

Actor Suyyash Rai fired back at the trolls, saying, “Let’s see you work like him at 60!” Fans also reminded critics of the superstar's legacy — from popularizing bodybuilding in Bollywood to entertaining audiences for over three decades.