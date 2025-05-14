Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' trailer out

It is blend of emotion, humour, and heart

(Web Desk) – The trailer for Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par has officially been released, showcasing the superstar in the role of a sports coach, Gulshan.

The trailer opens with the intensity of a live basketball match, which quickly transitions into a starkly quiet sports hall. Inside are just a handful of players — all with visible or intellectual disabilities — and their reluctant coach, Gulshan.

A voiceover delivers a blunt assessment: “You are an excellent coach, but as a person, you’re a swine.” This sets the tone for what appears to be a deeply layered narrative.

Gulshan’s troubled character is further revealed through a series of chaotic events: he punches a superior, crashes into a police vehicle, and ends up in court. In an unusual sentence, the judge tells him: “The court wishes to utilise your talent appropriately. For the next three months, you are ordered to train a basketball team of intellectually disabled players.”

His immediate response is telling: “Do you expect me to train mad people for three months?” — a remark that earns him a hefty fine for using offensive language.

As the trailer progresses, the coach is informed: “There’s going to be a National Championship for the specially abled. Now that you’re our coach, we’ve entered the tournament.”

Gulshan continues to resist: “How do I form a team? I need normal people for that!” But he is met with a poignant reply: “Everyone sticks to their own ‘normal’, Coach. We each have our own ‘normal’. You have yours, and they have theirs.”

As the trailer builds, Gulshan begins to reckon with his biases and the responsibility placed on him. One scene shows him riling up his players before a game with a crude pep talk: “The opposing team looks pathetic. Let’s take their pants off!” — to which one player firmly replies: “No. We’re here to win, not to humiliate anyone.”

The trailer has been met with overwhelmingly positive reactions online. One fan remarked: “It’s time for Aamir Khan’s comeback!” Another wrote: “Aamir Khan once again proves why he’s in a league of his own. The trailer is a perfect blend of emotion, humour, and depth. Looking forward to another thought-provoking masterpiece.”

Sitaare Zameen Par is described as a thematic successor to Aamir’s critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.