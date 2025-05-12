Don't use war for personal benefit, Mawra tells co-star Harshvardhan

Entertainment Entertainment Don't use war for personal benefit, Mawra tells co-star Harshvardhan

She called his remarks “shameful and bizarre”, especially given the current tension

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 01:16:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mawra Hocane has responded strongly to recent comments by her Sanam Teri Kasam co-star Harshvardhan Rane.

Harshvardhan said that he would not return for a sequel if the original cast, including Mawra, were involved.

His remarks referenced what he described as “direct comments made about my country” by Mawra Hocane.

This was after she called India’s retaliation against Pakistan “cowardly”.

In her detailed Instagram response, Mawra condemned Harshvardhan’s reaction, accusing him of leveraging a time of national crisis for personal attention.

She wrote: “You just DO NOT use war for your personal benefit.”

The actress called his remarks “shameful and bizarre”, especially given the current tension.

Mawra said: “Look around you, look at what’s going on. Children in my country died due to an unjustified, cowardly attack.

“While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with, a PR statement to get attention? What a pity!

“Making such announcements at this volatile time… shows your ignorance in such a sensitive situation.”

The two actors starred in the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, which was originally released in 2016.

The film enjoyed a resurgence in popularity following its re-release in February 2025, sparking speculation about a potential sequel.