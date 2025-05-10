Hira Mani takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut for war hysteria

Mani recently went viral with respond to Indian actor-cum-politician Ranaut

Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 20:11:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani showbiz industry Hira Mani has taken a jibe at Indian actor Kangana Ranaut for the latter's war-mongering and hateful remarks for Pakistan.

Mani recently went viral with a powerful answer to Indian actor-cum-politician Ranaut who appeared to be increasing infatuated with war.

Mani took to her Instagram handle to criticize Ranaut, who had posted an aggressive statement wishing Pakistan could be “wiped off the map” amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions after Pakistan’s Operation Bunyan al-Marsous.

Hira’s response was sharp and personal, calling Ranaut a “toxic lizard” and describing her as a “jobless actress” who resorts to spreading hate to stay relevant.

Hira further stated that Ranaut had been sidelined by the Indian film industry and mocked her past controversies, specifically referencing actor Hrithik Roshan’s decision to expel her from his life.