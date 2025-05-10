Sonakshi furious at Indian media for pursuing sensationalism

Says, ‘Our news channels have become a joke’

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has condemned Indian media for sensationalizing war between Pakistan and India, appealing to the masses not to heed sensationalism and pursue authentic news.

Sonakshi not only exposed the media's attitude on a sensitive topic like war, but also appealed to the public to watch news based on truth instead of sensationalism.

Due to political tensions between India and Pakistan, relations between the two countries have once again become strained. In April 2025, India carried out false flag operations in Pahalgam, followed by several attacks on Pakistan.

In response to these attacks, Pakistan responded forcefully, destroying Indian military checkposts and shooting down several drones and aircraft.

In response to all this, the Indian media, in the heat of war, broadcast false news and claimed several fictitious victories.

Some anchors also made emotional comments on future war strategies, prompting the Indian Ministry of Defence to issue a warning to the media.

In this context, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took a dig at the Indian media and shared a strong note on Instagram. In her statement, Sonakshi wrote, "Our news channels have become a joke. I am fed up with these dramatic visuals, shouting and baseless news, what are you people doing? Just do your job, report the truth as it is."

He added, "Don't sensationalize the war, people are already worried, for God's sake stop spreading fear among the public, people! Find a reliable source and only watch it, stop this garbage that is being shown in the name of news."

Sonakshi's statement was widely received on social media, with many users praising her courage for daring to speak the truth at a time when the Indian media is misleading the public by getting carried away by emotions.