Zara Noor slams Indian media for unnecessary war reporting

Published On: Fri, 09 May 2025 17:34:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - Famous Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas has given a strong reaction to what she calls ‘inappropriate reporting’ by the Indian media.

On a video message published on the social media, she said “war is not a joke and only those can understand its pain who has lost their closed ones.”

She said the Indian media is making a lot of noise that war has started but let me tell you, it is not funny as the lives of millions are attached with the decision of just a few.

Zara Noor said Indian media has also ran fake news of the alleged attacks on Lahore and Karachi calling the news a complete façade and pack of lies.

