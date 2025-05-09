Arijit postpones Abu Dhabi concert amid Pak-India tensions

Entertainment Entertainment Arijit postpones Abu Dhabi concert amid Pak-India tensions

The new date will be announced later on

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 May 2025 02:08:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Superstar singer Arijit Singh has pushed the date of his upcoming live show in Abu Dhabi amid tense situation between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Arijit’s team took to their Instagram, and shared a note in which he spoke about pushing the May 9 show to a later date.

They wrote, “Dear Fans, due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue and the new date will be announced soon”.

He further mentioned that the purchased tickets for the show will remain valid for the new date, or attendees can also opt for a full refund.

“All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, or you may opt for a full refund within 7 days, starting 12 May 2025 (Monday).

Thank you for your continued love and support, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon. With love, Team Arijit Singh Live”, he added.