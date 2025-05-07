Pakistani celebrities condemn India's attack, calling it shameful

Notable actors like Mahira Khan and Hania Amir used social media to denounce India's actions

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 16:44:31 PKT

(Web Desk) - As news of India's strikes on Pakistan last night circulated, celebrities across Pakistan voiced their reactions, unanimously condemning the attack and showing national solidarity.

Notable actors like Mahira Khan and Hania Amir used social media to denounce India's actions, labeling them "cowardly."

Hania resorted to Instagram and said: "I don't have fancy words right now. I just have anger, pain, and a heavy heart. A child is gone. Families are shattered. And for what? This is not how you protect anyone. This is cruelty - plain and simple.

"You don't get to bomb innocent people and call it strategy. This isn't strength. This is shameful. This is cowardly. And we see you."

Mahira took to her Instagram story to caption: "Seriously cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen"

"You attack cities, in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you," Mahira wrote in a separate post on Instagram.

In a post on Instagram Story, Urwa Hocane wrote: "We are not fighting a war enemy at the moment! We are fighting a petty neighbour with an small ego centric mindset that wants to prove fake propaganda point of view for a mere political campaign coming up!"

Actor Ayeza Khan shared an old video of Quaid-e-Azam giving a speech in which he declared that every citizen of Pakistan, irrespective of their religion, is free to worship in their own places of worship.

Ayeza wrote: "Pakistan Zindabad. We have shown great strength bravely, calmly, and unitedly in this current situation. May Allah bless humanity, and may peace prevail above all".

This strong condemnation comes after India launched 24 attacks on six sites in Pakistan earlier on Wednesday.