Rajab Butt returns to Pakistan as emotional moments captured

Tue, 06 May 2025 19:05:55 PKT

(Web Desk) – Famous Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has returned home after 45 days.

His emotional moments with parents are doing the rounds on internet. Butt faced sheer criticism owing to a statement about the religious matter, which he denied. After that statement, he faced rather harsh reactions of the online community.

He shifted to Dubai after that incident. Upon reaching Dubai, she apologized on the incident saying he was extremely sorry if his words caused unpleasant situation for anyone.

After his return, his family - father, mother and wife – was obviously emotional and they thank Almighty for his safe return.

Social media users expressed their good wishes for the YouTuber.

