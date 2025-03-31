Rajab Butt reveals he has left Pakistan

The YouTuber was facing blasphemy charges

(Web Desk) - Controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt has revealed that he has suddenly left Pakistan.

The internet personality, who is currently facing blasphemy charges, shared his ordeal in a vlog.

The controversy began when Rajab introduced a new perfume line that sparked outrage due to its offensive name.

In a raw and emotional video, Rajab explained: “I am recording everything and carrying it with me.”

The YouTuber hinted at future revelations when the time was right. He further disclosed that he left Pakistan on the night of March 23, 2025, taking only a shirt and his phone with him.

He confessed: “Even my relatives only learned about my departure when I had already arrived at my destination.”

Rajab added that he was uncertain about whether he would ever return to Pakistan but hoped to return once things settled down.