Gigi Hadid confirms relationship with first photo on social media

The pair were first romantically linked in early October 2023

(Web Desk) - Gigi Hadid has made her relationship with boyfriend Bradley Cooper Instagram official after more than a year together.

On Saturday (3 May), the supermodel shared a picture of the pair kissing at her 30th birthday party, standing behind a three-tiered chocolate cake while surrounded by Hadid’s friends who watched on.

Hadid, who wore a white corset top and had her hair slicked back into a bun, held Cooper’s face as they kissed.

Last month, Hadid commented on her relationship with the 50-year-old Maestro actor in an interview with Vogue, describing their dynamic as “very romantic and happy”.

She said that the Hangover star “has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life”.

Hadid also said that she respects Cooper “so much as a creative”, and she feels “really lucky” to be with him.

She said: “I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

Fans have been celebrating the Instagram hard launch, with one person commenting: “Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper!!!!!! Omggggg.”

“You and Bradley are so cute,” said one fan, as another added, “Omg Bradley hard launch ty for this.”

Hadid also shared a selection of birthday highlights, including a black-and-white photo from a walk with her four-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, as well as pictures of various cakes and personalised cocktails.

"I feel so lucky to be 30!" the model wrote alongside the pictures. "I feel so lucky for every high and low. For all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!”

She added: “So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honoured to take on a new decade x x G.”