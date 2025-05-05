Saif Ali Khan opens up about films he likes the most

(Web Desk) - At the ongoing WAVES Summit 2025, actor Saif Ali Khan took part in meaningful discussions about Indian cinema’s future, its cultural importance, and how it’s becoming more connected to global platforms like Netflix.

During a conversation with Ted Sarandos, who is the Co-CEO of Netflix, Saif shared his thoughts about the types of films and stories that interest him the most.

Here’s what Saif said, and what he meant: He enjoys historical films – Saif is drawn to stories from the past.

These kinds of films often explore real or imagined events that happened long ago and may include elements like ancient wars, kings, and legendary heroes.

He is curious about other cultures. Saif mentioned that he finds other cultures interesting, such as Japanese culture.

He would like to see stories from different parts of the world made into films, showing how people lived, thought, and felt in those societies.

He’s proud of Indian culture and stories – Saif expressed a strong desire to see Indian cultural stories, especially big epics like the Mahabharata, told on screen. He called the Mahabharata “the greatest story ever told,” showing how important he feels it is—not just for India, but for the world.

He likes epic war scenes – Saif enjoys movies that bring dramatic and large-scale war scenes to life, especially those inspired by history or literature.

He wants films to make audiences feel like they are part of those intense, powerful moments from the past.

He supports streaming platforms for big storytelling – According to Saif, long-form series on streaming platforms (like Netflix or Amazon Prime) are the perfect way to tell deep and layered stories, such as the Mahabharata or other historical dramas. These formats allow stories to unfold slowly and in more detail than in a

Saif Ali Khan wants to see more thoughtful, culturally rich, and historically inspired films, both from India and around the world. He believes that streaming platforms are ideal for these kinds of storytelling because they give creators more time and space to bring such grand ideas to life.