Manalo wins Miss Universe Philippines 2025

(Web Desk) - After a fiercely competitive Miss Universe Philippines 2025 pageant, one woman emerged victorious: Ma. Ahtisa Manalo from Quezon Province.

At the grand coronation event held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on the evening of May 2, Manalo succeeded last year’s winner, Chelsea Manalo, as the new Miss Universe Philippines, donning the prestigious “La Mer en Majeste” crown.

Manalo triumphed over 65 other contestants in a battle that pageant enthusiasts referred to as “puksaan” (eradication), owing to the tough competition posed by a diverse group of candidates, including women with international experience and previous national titleholders.

The 26-year-old beauty queen and entrepreneur, dressed in a sparkling pink, bead-encrusted gown, experienced a slip on the slippery stage at the Mall of Asia Arena. As she began her walk, the folds of her gown got caught on her shoe, causing her to lose her balance and fall to her knees.

However, showing her poise and professionalism, Manalo quickly recovered — bracing herself before rising with a composed smile and continuing her walk like a true queen.

The audience erupted in cheers as Manalo stood tall and confidently finished her turn onstage. Online, fans quickly hailed her recovery as the mark of a true queen, with clips and images flooding social media platforms.

"Slipping is human, rising gracefully is queen behaviour,” one fan posted on X. Others called her a “true contender” and praised her resilience and professionalism, noting that stage mishaps can rattle even seasoned competitors.

Manalo addressed her fall during the question and answer portion. The question was: “They say that a good leader leads by example. Tell us about one event in your life when you led by example and the impact it made.”

In response, Ahtisa said: “I fell a while ago on stage. And the thing with me is, whenever I fall in life, I always make sure I come back stronger. Last year, I was here on this stage and for the second time this year, I’m here putting everything on this stage to be Miss Universe Philippines because this is mine and my grandmother’s shared dream. And she passed away early this year. And this is my ode to her.”