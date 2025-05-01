Sania Mirza advocates for sharing parenting equally

She believes that both men and women should work together more equally at home

(Web Desk) - Famous tennis player Sania Mirza recently spoke about how mothers usually do more work than fathers when it comes to raising children.

She said that in most families, parenting is not equally shared — mothers are the ones who usually take care of more things, both physically like feeding or bathing the child, emotionally like knowing the feelings of child and mentally like planning, and thinking for the child.

She pointed out that this is not fair, but it happens a lot because of old beliefs about what men and women should do in a family.

Society still expects women to handle most of the caregiving, even if they also have jobs or careers.

Sania said that it’s time for a change. She believes that both men and women should work together more equally at home, especially when it comes to parenting.

Her words speak to many working mothers who feel the pressure of doing everything, and she’s helping to bring more attention to this issue.

As a well-known athlete and a strong voice for women’s rights, Sania Mirza is using her fame to speak up for fairness at home.