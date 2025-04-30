Ducky Bhai gets protective bail in 'reckless driving' case

Updated On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 14:05:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to YouTuber Saadur Rehman in a case registered against him on the allegation of reckless driving on motorway.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi accepted the plea of Rehman, who is commonly known as Ducky Bhai and has massive following on YouTube, restraining police from arresting him until May 5.

The Chakri police of Rawalpindi on April 19 last registered a case against Rehman after he uploaded a video in which he appeared to be driving a vehicle with his eyes closed and feet on the dashboard.

According to the FIR, he showed “extreme carelessness and recklessness” while driving on the motorway. His actions, says the FIR, endangered not only his life but also the lives of others.

Police registered the case under PPC’s Section 279 (rash driving) and Article 67 of the National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000 (driving dangerously).

Rehman told reporters outside court that he was not justifying his action but was convinced that he was not asleep at the wheel. He admitted it was a mistake.

PUBLIC IRE

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, recently drew public ire for his irresponsible behaviour on a Rawalpindi road, where he was driving a car at over 200-km per hour with eyes shut and taking hands off the steering.

When a clip of his reckless and risky stunt went viral, netizens expressed their anger with comments.

One said, “This is the vlogger who teaches others lesson of morality and claims his vlogs are family-friendly, but in reality through his action he is promoting how to break traffic laws, even putting other motorists at risk.”

Traffic is a behaviour. It reflects one’s personality. So, this clip mirrors what he is, what a hollow, and irresponsible he is, said another social media user.

‘I am happy a case has been registered against him for his life-threatening stunt, which he was showing for boosting his fan following. It has become a common practice that social media influencers take law into their hands.

‘Some time they exhibit weapons, pets and make fun of law enforcers. They do this just for popularity. This really condemnable,’ a netizen commented.

