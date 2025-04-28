YouTuber's reckless stunt didn't sit well with netizens

Though a case has been registered against the vlogar, fans express dismay, anger over the behaviour

Mon, 28 Apr 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) - YouTuber Ducky Bhai, who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, has drawn public ire for his irresponsible behaviour on a Rawalpindi road, where he was driving a car at over 200-km per hour with eyes shut, and taking hands off the steering, but putting foot on it.

When a clip of his reckless and risky stunt went viral, netizens expressed their anger with comments. One said, “This is the vlogar who teaches others lesson of morality and claims his vlogs are family-friendly, but in reality through his action he is promoting how to break traffic laws, even putting other motorists at risk.”

Traffic is a behaviour. It reflects one’s personality. So, this clip mirrors what he is, what a hollow, and irresponsible he is, said another social media user.

‘I am happy a case has been registered against him for his life-threatening stunt, which he was showing for boosting his fan following. It has become a common practice that social media influencers take law into their hands.

‘Some time they exhibit weapons, pets and make fun of law enforcers. They do this just for popularity. This really condemnable,’ a netizen commented.

CASE AGAINST DUCKY BHAI

Acting promptly, the motorway police registered a case against Rehman for violating traffic laws. According to the first information report (FIR) filed at Chakri police station in Rawalpindi on April 19, the YouTuber endangered not only his own life but also the lives of other motorway users.

REACTION TO THE ACTION

Law-abiding citizens have appreciated the motorway police for promptly taking action against the media sensation, with views that such YouTubers should be taken to task, who flout laws and hurt sentiments of other people for making their vlogs.