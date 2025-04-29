A trial begins in Paris over the jewel heist aimed at Kim Kardashian in 2016

PARIS (AP) — A trial began Monday in Paris over the 2016 heist in which armed robbers tied up Kim Kardashian in her bedroom and stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry during Fashion Week.

The robbery was considered the biggest heist targeting an individual that Paris had seen in decades. The jury of six citizens will conduct the trial along with three magistrates — a procedure in France reserved for the most serious crimes.

Ten people, nine men and a woman, face charges of robbery and kidnapping of the media personality and the concierge of the residence where she was staying on the night of Oct. 2, 2016. Two have acknowledged their participation. The others have denied it.

Kardashian has described being terrified, thinking she would be raped and killed when criminals broke into her bedroom and pointed a gun at her.

Her lawyers said she will testify in person. She is expected to speak on May 13. The trial is scheduled to run through May 23.

“Ms. Kardashian is reserving her testimony for the court and jury and does not wish to elaborate further at this time,” they said. “She has great respect and admiration for the French justice system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities.”

In a 2020 appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix show, Kardashian tearfully recalled thinking: “This is the time I’m going to get raped. I’m like, ‘What is happening? Are we gonna die? Just tell them I have children. I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family.’”

Twelve people were originally expected in the defendants’ box. One has died and another is seriously ill and can’t be tried. According to the investigation, five of the 10 defendants were present at the scene of the robbery.