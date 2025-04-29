Shah Rukh Khan first Indian actor to attend Met Gala 2025

Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 04:35:51 PKT

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is set to attend the Met Gala for the first time in 2025, marking a historic moment as he becomes the first Indian male actor to walk the prestigious red carpet.

The event will take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

THEME, DRESS CODE

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrates the legacy, innovation, and influence of Black fashion and tailoring.

The dress code, “Tailored To You,” encourages guests to showcase their individuality through customized and expressive attire.

For his debut, Shah Rukh Khan will wear a bespoke ensemble by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. While the final look is being kept under wraps, fans are eager to see how the outfit will blend Indian craftsmanship with the Met Gala’s avant-garde aesthetic.

Joining SRK on the red carpet will be actors Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child, and Diljit Dosanjh. Their presence marks a significant representation of Indian talent at one of fashion’s most celebrated global events.

The news was first reported by fashion watchdog page Diet Sabya on Instagram. SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, liked the post—further fueling excitement and anticipation among fans.

As the countdown to May 5 begins, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan to see how he brings his signature charm and style to the world’s biggest fashion night.