Drama 'Sher' faces allegations of ripping off Bollywood film

Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 04:14:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - Drama ‘Sher’, featuring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan, is facing allegations of plagiarising the Bollywood film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.’

The first teaser for Sher was recently released and immediately stirred controversy ahead of the drama’s official debut.

Comparisons quickly emerged with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, the Bollywood film starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, fueling debate online.

Since its announcement, fans have eagerly anticipated a glimpse into the world of Sher. The teaser certainly delivered—but perhaps not in the way many had expected.

Fans on social media quickly noticed striking similarities between the teaser and a key scene from the film.

In the teaser, Danish Taimoor walks into the frame with a gun.

Opposite him, Sarah Khan is seen in a vibrant ghagra choli, also holding a gun, and staring him down.

The scene makes it clear that both characters are members of opposing clans locked in deep-rooted enmity.

The visual tension and dramatic build-up closely echo a moment from Ram Leela.

During the scene, Deepika and Ranveer’s characters, also from rival families, pull guns on each other during their first encounter.

The resemblance has led to allegations that Sher has borrowed heavily from the Bollywood film.