Pakistani celebrities call out Indian aggression after Pahalgam attack

Famous actor Javed Sheikh said it was unbelievable that the name of Pakistan was added in the FIR

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 17:49:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Famous Pakistani celebrities have also raised questions on the moves of India following the Pahalgam attack.

Famous actor Javed Sheikh said it was unbelievable that the name of Pakistan was added in the FIR of the Pahalgam incident. He said the Pakistan army was ready to respond to any Indian attack.

Famous actor Laila Zuberi also said the whole nation stand shoulder to shoulder with their army and India would get the likewise reaction if it attacks Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Adnan Samad Khan said the government, nation and army would be united in case of any threat to the sovereignty of the country.

Singer Fakhir Mahmood said the whole nation is independent and it would not tolerate any attack on its security.