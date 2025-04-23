Saif Ali Khan buys luxurious holiday home in Doha

He follows Shah Rukh Khan’s lead in Gulf luxury homes

Wed, 23 Apr 2025 07:12:11 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has just added another high-end address to his growing real estate portfolio — this time, a luxurious holiday home in Doha, Qatar.

The 54-year-old star recently purchased a property on the exclusive St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, according to reports.

Khan confirmed the acquisition at a press event in Mumbai.

“Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think of. One is that it’s not very far away and it’s easily accessible. And then the other thing is, the most important thing is that it’s very safe and it feels very good to be there,” he said.

Reflecting on what drew him to the location, he added, “There was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked... It’s peaceful and secluded — perfect if that’s the kind of thing you are looking for.”

In addition to this new island retreat, Khan owns multiple properties in India — including a four-storey home in Bandra’s upscale neighbourhood in Mumbai where he lives with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children. He also owns a premium apartment in Fortune Tower, Mumbai.

