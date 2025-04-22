Fan favourite culinary figure Zakir Qureshi dies

Fan favourite culinary figure Zakir Qureshi dies

He has a huge fan following in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh

Follow on Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 04:32:47 PKT

(Web Desk) – Eminent chef Zakir Qureshi passed away on Monday after a protracted kidney illness. He was 58.

Zakir Qureshi was a renowned Pakistani chef who got recognition through his television appearances.

Chef Zakir taught thousands of recipes to the people on his live cooking shows. The chef has a huge fan following in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other countries.

According to news shared by Chef Samia, Zakir Qureshi has passed away at the age of 58. He was born in 1967. Chef Zakir passed away after a prolonged battle with kidney disease.

A post shared on Instagram reads, “We are deeply saddened to share that Chef Zakir Hussain, one of Pakistan’s most renowned culinary legends, has passed away. His legacy in the world of cooking will forever be remembered. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah.”

Social media users and fans are extending prayers to the family of Chef Zakir Qureshi.

His fans are also praying for his forgiveness and eternal peace. Many of his devoted fans are sharing their experience of learning cooking and valuable advice from the chef. Fans are writing heartfelt tributes for the chef.