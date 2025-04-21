Prince William, wife miss Easter celebrations with royal family

Entertainment Entertainment Prince William, wife miss Easter celebrations with royal family

They chose to celebrate the festival privately

Follow on Published On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 06:57:02 PKT

(Web Desk) - Prince William, along with his wife, Kate Middleton and children, drove 100 miles away to Norfolk to celebrate their Easter holidays after skipping the church outing with the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children, drove 100 miles away to Norfolk to celebrate Easter. They skipped the church outing with the family and instead took a trip away to their country home.

The British Royal Family often spends the occasion together by attending the Easter Matins services at the St. George Chapel in Windsor. The Prince and Princess of Wales have, however, skipped the outing with the family members two years in a row, with the last one being in 2023.

The Duke of Cornwall has been a regular attendee of the rituals since childhood. William missed the service last year due to his wife’s cancer news, which was announced in March 2024. The couple, along with their three kids, chose to celebrate the festival privately.

According to the reports by the media portals, it was revealed that the kids of the family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have actively participated in the traditions that have been carried out in the family for the past many years. It also includes hunting for the Easter eggs and gorging on chocolates.

Speaking of the fun elements during the family get-togethers, Prince William shared in 2020 that "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" Middleton jokingly taunted her husband by saying, "You keep eating it!"

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken their foot back from the royal duties in the recent weeks to spend more time with their children during their school breaks.

Reportedly, the family of five also took a trip to the French Alps. Prince William and Prince George also took the night off and went out to support their favorite soccer team, Aston Villa.