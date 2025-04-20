Aamir Khan all set to return to silver screen again with 'Sitare Zameen Par'

Entertainment Entertainment Aamir Khan all set to return to silver screen again with 'Sitare Zameen Par'

He was looking for a good window and has found one with a June 20 release

Follow on Published On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 07:38:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - After taking a break from acting, Aamir Khan is all set to return to the silver screen again with Sitare Zameen Par.

Over the last few weeks, there have been several speculations on the release date of this slice of life sport dramedy and now Aamir Khan is all set to bring the RS Prassana directed Sitaare Zameen Par on the big screen on June 20, 2025.

“Aamir is looking to capitalize on the open run in the month of June. Initially, he was contemplating to arrive on May 30 , but a June 20 release is giving him a two-week clear run at the box office,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source added that the edit of Sitaare Zameen Par is locked and now the focus of Aamir Khan is to market the film and bring it to his audience in the best possible way.

“Aamir strongly believes in the content of Sitaare Zameen Par, as it rides on his formula of laughter-emotion-drama. He was looking for a good window and has found one with a June 20 release.

He is also producing Lahore: 1947 with Sunny Deol in the lead, scheduled to arrive in 2nd half of 2025.

