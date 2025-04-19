Nasir Chinyoti talks about Sardar Ji 3 and Hania's character in it

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actor and comedian Nasir Chinyoti has disclosed what role Hania Amir would play in his upcoming movie with Indian singer-cum-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Chinyoti is among the few hit comedians in Pakistan who has also proved his mettle in India. He has also worked in Jutt and Juliet 3 which was also successful.

Moreover, he has been also a part of ‘Sardar Ji 3’ in which Hania Amir worked opposite Dosanjh.

The comedian was asked about Sardar Ji 3 release. He replied that it would be released in June of this year.

On Hania’s character in the movie and her grip in Punjabi language, he said she has is very good with Punjabi as well as Urdu and she has no issue speaking any of the language.

Moreover, he said she is the superstar of Pakistan and a brilliant actor while adding the movie fans would be happy to see her role in the movie.

