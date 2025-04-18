Dania Anwar on life, work, marriage, divorce and remarriage

(Web Desk) – Model and actor Dania Anwar talked about her married life and said she had taken divorce from her husband after all attempts to save her first marriage failed.

She recently spoke her heart about early marriage, marriage and professional life. Born in Islamabad, she spend her early years in Karachi and started her showbiz journey from there.

She said no one from her family belongs to showbiz. But it was the wish of her mother that she became musician or actor.

Also, she said when she was four-year old, her mother told her to sing the songs of the legendary singer Noor Jahan.

She said before starting her showbiz career, she also worked in a few advertisements.

Talking about her marriage, she said at 19 years, she got married. “It was a love marriage and I convinced my parents,” she said. Her marriage continued for a few years during which, she said, she also faced violence.

Then she said she told her mother who told her to go for divorce. Later, she started her showbiz career and a few years after, she got married again.