Fraud Case: Nadia Hussain admits getting funds from husband

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 19:30:37 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Model-cum-actor Nadia Hussain appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team regarding a bank fraud case involving her husband Atif Khan.

Her session with FIA lasted two hours. A major development in the case was that Hussain admitted to receive funds from her husband to expand her salon and spa franchise.

But, she said she was not aware of the source of his income and also, she had never enquired from her husband about it.

She also mentioned that her business is registered with the Federal Board of Revenue and funds she received from his husband were declared as a loan.

The FIA also raised question about her banking transaction.

